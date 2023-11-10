New Amazon Black Friday Deals: LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV Discounted 22%

Get ready for the best Black Friday deals of 2023, because Amazon is already offering huge discounts on a wide range of tech products. One standout deal is the LG B3 Series 77-inch OLED 4K TV, which has been marked down a significant 22%.

Currently priced at $1,796.99, this LG TV is at its lowest price ever. Known for its exceptional quality and performance, the LG B3 is a top-tier option in LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup. With more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels and a 4K resolution, the OLED display produces stunningly vibrant visuals. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for smooth and immersive gaming experiences. Additionally, it comes equipped with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR, making it an excellent choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

The LG B3’s AI technology automatically enhances both sound and picture quality, ensuring that every movie or TV show is displayed at its best. But this TV doesn’t stop at being a remarkable entertainment hub; it also functions as an impressive gaming display for PC gamers.

If you’re looking for a massive, high-quality smart TV that offers great flexibility, then this LG B3 deal is perfect for you. It’s one of the best OLED TVs, the best smart TVs, and the best 4K TVs available at this price. And with the additional 22% off, it’s an unbeatable offer.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time discount. Take advantage of the Amazon Black Friday deals event and upgrade your home entertainment with the LG B3 Series 77-inch OLED 4K TV!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)