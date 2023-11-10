New LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV Deal Offers Massive Screen and High-Quality Specs

The 2023 Black Friday season is already bringing us incredible deals on tech products, and Amazon is not staying behind. The online retail giant has kicked off its own Amazon Black Friday deals event with impressive discounts, including one of the best deals on an LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV.

Currently, the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED smart TV is on sale for just $1,796.99 at Amazon, marking its lowest price ever. With a discount of 22%, this deal is hard to resist. If you’re in the market for a top-quality television, this LG model is surely worth considering.

The LG B3 is part of LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup and serves as an outstanding entry-level option. It boasts a stunning picture quality that surpasses its competitors, making it a winner in terms of visuals. Not only does it offer a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, but it also features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for unparalleled clarity and color vibrancy.

This TV is not just a treat for the eyes; it’s also a dream come true for gamers. With a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), the LG B3 delivers exceptional gaming performance. It’s an excellent choice for gamers who own the latest PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles.

Furthermore, the LG B3 employs AI technology to automatically enhance both sound and picture quality. This ensures that your movie and TV watching experience is truly immersive and enjoyable.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV be wall-mounted?

Yes, the LG B3 TV can be easily wall-mounted using a compatible bracket.

What are the dimensions of the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV?

The TV measures approximately 67.8 inches in height, 39.1 inches in width, and 2.2 inches in depth, without the stand.

Does the LG B3 TV come with a warranty?

Yes, the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV comes with a standard manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind.

Without a doubt, the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality, large-screen TV with impressive specifications. This Black Friday deal offers a perfect opportunity to bring this fantastic piece of technology into your home at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out!

