Silent Hill: Ascension Struggles to Revive the Franchise

Silent Hill, Konami’s iconic horror franchise, has been dormant for more than a decade. With its last mainline game receiving mixed reviews, it was up to Silent Hill: Ascension, the first new installment in ten years, to help bring the series back to its former glory. However, Ascension seems to have failed to impress fans with its initial episode.

Silent Hill: Ascension, developed “massively interactive entertainment” company Genvid and Bad Robot Games, takes inspiration from the Silent Hill canon and incorporates audience-led decision making, similar to a Twitch stream. It offers an interactive horror experience that may remind players of games like Until Dawn or Telltale’s The Walking Dead.

Unlike traditional games, Ascension is divided into multiple episodes that unfold over several months. The first episode premiered on October 31 on the Ascension mobile app and website. Players have a 24-hour window to make decisions that shape the story, re-watch episodes, and solve puzzles to earn “influence points,” an in-game currency that amplifies the importance of their choices.

However, Ascension seems to have faced numerous challenges from the start. Fans who watched the first episode live have reported an unpleasant user experience and issues with the live show. One common complaint is that the characters’ mouths do not move, making it difficult to connect with them emotionally. Additionally, players have encountered technical difficulties, such as automatic video player resets and chatrooms filled with spam.

These frustrations have sparked disappointment and frustration among the fan community. Many criticize Ascension for its lackluster execution and view it as a prime example of the negative aspects of monetization in gaming. Some even predict that Ascension will go down in history as the most despised Silent Hill experience.

Despite the initial setback, Konami recognizes the importance of Ascension for the franchise’s revival. In a recent press release, Konami Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto expressed pride in the project and its role in the rejuvenation of Silent Hill.

As fans eagerly await the forthcoming Silent Hill 2 remake and the ninth main game, Silent Hill F, the disappointing reception of Silent Hill: Ascension adds to the skepticism surrounding the future of the beloved franchise.

