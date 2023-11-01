New Silent Hill Series Fails to Live Up to Expectations

Konami’s beloved horror franchise, Silent Hill, has been dormant for over a decade, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a return to the bone-chilling atmosphere and psychological horror that made the original games so iconic. However, the recently released interactive series, Silent Hill: Ascension, has failed to impress fans with its first episode.

Silent Hill: Ascension, created “massively interactive entertainment” company Genvid and Bad Robot Games, combines the elements of the Silent Hill canon with audience-led decision making, allowing viewers to participate in the unfolding story much like a Twitch stream. While this interactive format may remind players of popular games like Until Dawn or Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Ascension falls short of capturing the essence of what made the original Silent Hill games so memorable.

The series follows two families, caught in a web of death and mysticism, as their lives slowly unravel. The first episode premiered on October 31st, giving viewers a 24-hour window to make story decisions, re-watch episodes, and solve puzzles to earn “influence points,” the in-game currency that affects the outcome of the story. While the concept of audience participation is intriguing, the execution of Ascension leaves much to be desired.

Ascension’s gameplay experience has proven to be underwhelming for many players. The game’s unpleasant user interface and lackluster visuals have made it difficult for viewers to connect with the characters. Mouths that don’t move and technical glitches, such as the website automatically resetting the watch time, further hinder the immersion.

To make matters worse, the series seems to be plagued technical issues and questionable microtransactions. On the day of release, players encountered problems with app downloads, login difficulties, and poorly functioning chatrooms with ineffective spam filters. These factors have contributed to negative feedback from the community, with gamers expressing their disappointment and frustration on platforms like Reddit.

Considering the immense legacy of the Silent Hill franchise, the failure of Silent Hill: Ascension to meet expectations is disheartening. Fans are already expressing concern about future projects, such as the rumored Silent Hill 2 remake and the potential ninth main game. It remains to be seen if Konami will address these issues and salvage the reputation of the beloved franchise.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Silent Hill: Ascension?

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive series that combines the elements of the Silent Hill canon with audience-led decision making. It follows the lives of two families affected death and mysticism.

How does Ascension work?

Players have a 24-hour window to make story decisions, re-watch episodes, and solve puzzles to earn “influence points,” the in-game currency that affects the outcome of the story. Ascension unfolds over multiple episodes, spaced out over the next few months.

What are the issues with Ascension?

Ascension has faced criticism for its unpleasant user experience, abysmal live show, technical glitches, and the presence of microtransactions. Players have reported problems with app downloads, login difficulties, and poorly functioning chatrooms with ineffective spam filters.

Is Ascension worth playing?

Based on the feedback from players, Ascension appears to fall short of expectations and fails to capture the essence of the original Silent Hill games. The series has been met with disappointment and skepticism from fans.