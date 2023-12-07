New Report Shows Drastic Increase in Homelessness in York

A recent report has revealed a staggering rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness in York. LifePath Christian Ministries, an organization running a shelter on West Market Street, has witnessed a significant influx of individuals, including those who are facing homelessness for the first time.

Shelter CEO, Patrick Ball, expressed deep concern about this alarming trend, particularly the surge of homelessness among young children and elderly individuals. “We have been averaging about 160 people a night. Of those, right around 25 are kids, and 22 of those are under the age of 8,” said Ball.

Jordan Desenberg, a 59-year-old resident of York, is one of many affected this growing crisis. Without a regular place to sleep, he often finds himself seeking refuge along Codorus Creek, relying on a sleeping bag for comfort. Desenberg has noticed a significant increase in newcomers seeking assistance as well. “I have noticed a lot of new faces that seem to come in to eat with us,” he shared.

The reasons behind this surge in homelessness are multifaceted. Desenberg, for instance, attributes his own circumstances to the death of his wife from COVID-19 three years ago, which sent him into a downward spiral. “I lost my house. I lost my car. Half my income was taken away from me, and I found myself here,” he said. In an effort to improve his situation, Desenberg takes on occasional gig jobs, although he acknowledges that it is difficult to lift himself out of homelessness with this temporary work. Nevertheless, he manages to scrape, barely surviving.

The report sheds light on the pressing issue of homelessness in York, calling for collective efforts and support to help those who are most vulnerable. It serves as a reminder that homelessness can affect anyone, regardless of age, as well as the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the underlying causes.