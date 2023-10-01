“Jaane Jaan” Takes the Streaming World Storm

“Jaane Jaan” made a big splash on Netflix in its debut week, quickly becoming the most-watched non-English film globally. With 8.1 million views, the Indian hit climbed its way to the top of the charts, landing in the top 10 film list in 52 countries. Viewers spent a staggering 18.8 million hours watching the film during that week, cementing its popularity.

The film faced tough competition from Netflix’s romantic comedy “Love at First Sight,” which held the number one spot overall. However, “Jaane Jaan” managed to secure the number two position for both English and non-English films, surpassing other popular releases.

While the movie resonated particularly well in Asia, topping the charts in countries like India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, it also found success outside its native region. It soared to number one upon release in countries such as Canada, Kenya, and Morocco.

In the United States, “Jaane Jaan” didn’t receive the same level of enthusiasm as it did in other parts of the world. Nevertheless, it earned enough viewership to secure the eighth spot for all films during its debut week.

Overall, “Jaane Jaan” delivered an impressive performance during its first week on Netflix, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide and solidifying its status as a must-watch film.

