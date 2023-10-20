How to Access Your Watch History on TikTok and Why It Can Be Helpful

Summary: TikTok users can access their watch history on the app to see all the videos they have viewed, regardless of whether they liked or saved them. This feature can be useful for finding videos that were accidentally lost when the page refreshed. Users can access their watch history going to their profile page, clicking the three lines on the top right-hand side, going into “settings and privacy,” and then selecting “activity center.” Some users have found typing a period in the search bar can also bring up the watch history. However, it’s worth noting that TikTok frequently changes where this feature is located.

Media personality Ginella Massa explains that accessing the watch history on TikTok can be a bit jarring due to the amount of videos one may have watched scrolling through the app. However, other users have found it to be a helpful hack. It can prevent accidentally reloading a page before liking a video and losing it, and it also allows users to permanently delete their watch history.

In conclusion, knowing how to access your watch history on TikTok can be beneficial for managing and revisiting videos you have watched. Plus, it’s always interesting to see just how much time you’ve spent on the app.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A popular social media app where users can create and share short videos.

– Watch history: A feature on TikTok that shows all the videos a user has viewed.

