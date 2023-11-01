Streaming Viewers in for a Wild Ride: A Look at November Offerings

The streaming landscape is about to undergo a drastic transformation as November heralds the arrival of a plethora of highly anticipated shows. However, viewers should be prepared for a lean period in the coming months, as Hollywood is still reeling from strikes that have significantly hampered production.

While the streaming market experiences a surge in quality content, there is a concerning trend of rising costs. Netflix, for instance, recently crossed the $20 barrier for its top-tier subscription. Compounding this issue is the fact that subscribers are receiving less value for their money, with fewer new shows and smaller libraries. Simultaneously, streaming platforms are subtly pushing users towards ad-supported tiers, compromising the overall viewing experience in exchange for increased revenue per user. For budget-conscious consumers, the options may seem limited, and they might have to tolerate commercials in order to maintain affordability.

To navigate this changing landscape and optimize their streaming experiences, consumers must carefully weigh their options. Gone are the days of subscribing to multiple services, especially when only a handful of those services are regularly used. Instead, adopting a churn strategy—adding and canceling services on a monthly basis—can lead to significant savings. For instance, rather than subscribing for three months to watch a 12-episode show released on a weekly basis, viewers can wait until the show nears its end, subscribe for just one month, and binge-watch the entire season.

It is important to note that a billing cycle begins upon signing up, not necessarily at the start of the month. To assist viewers in making informed decisions, this column rates major streaming services as “play,” “pause,” or “stop,” similar to the traditional ratings of buy, hold, or sell used investment analysts. Furthermore, it offers recommendations about the best shows to watch each month.

Now, let’s delve into what November 2023 has in store for streaming aficionados and explore which subscriptions are truly worth the monthly fee.

**Apple TV+ ($9.99 a month)**

Apple TV+ has seen a significant price hike in the past year, potentially alienating casual viewers. However, the upcoming November lineup justifies its cost. Returning for its fourth season, the alt-history space drama “For All Mankind” (Nov. 10) is set to captivate audiences once again with an eight-year time jump and tensions surrounding the mining of mineral-rich asteroids. Featuring a stellar cast, including Joel Kinnaman and Toby Kebbell, this series is undoubtedly Apple’s most impressive drama.

FAQ

Q: Why are there fewer new shows and smaller libraries available on streaming platforms?

A: The recent strikes in Hollywood have severely impacted production, causing delays in the release of new content and limiting the availability of extensive libraries.

Q: How can viewers save money on streaming services?

A: By adopting a churn strategy and subscribing to services only when necessary, viewers can cut down on costs and optimize their streaming experience.

Q: How does the billing cycle for streaming services work?

A: The billing cycle begins upon sign-up and may not necessarily align with the start of the month. It’s essential to keep track of billing dates to manage subscriptions effectively.