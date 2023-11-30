WhatsApp introduces Secret Code for Chat Lock: Enhancing Privacy in Your Chats

WhatsApp, the renowned text chat app with millions of users worldwide, is taking its dedication to privacy a step further with the introduction of a new feature called Secret Code for Chat Lock. While Chat Lock, launched earlier this year, enables users to safeguard sensitive chats filtering them into a locked folder accessible only via a passcode, fingerprint, or facial recognition, Secret Code offers an additional option for enhanced privacy.

Instead of using the same passcode or biometric authentication that unlocks your phone, Secret Code allows you to create a unique password specifically for accessing your chats. This extra layer of security ensures that conversations remain confidential even if someone gains physical access to your unlocked phone.

WhatsApp outlined the benefits of this feature in a recent blog post, stating, “With a secret code, you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone… You’ll have the option to hide the locked chats folder from your chat list, so they can only be discovered typing the secret code in the search bar.”

This new feature proves particularly useful during the holiday season when you may want to plan a surprise party or shop for gifts without the risk of prying eyes stumbling upon your plans. Additionally, if your phone is frequently handled others or visible at work, you can now safeguard personal chats and maintain your privacy.

By offering the Secret Code option, WhatsApp addresses concerns raised researchers regarding the accessibility of privacy features for vulnerable individuals. While some users may already have access to this feature, it will be made available globally in the coming months.

To check if your WhatsApp app has the latest version, head to your app store and update it. Protect your most private conversations today with the new Secret Code for Chat Lock and enjoy heightened security and peace of mind.

1. How does Secret Code for Chat Lock work?

Secret Code for Chat Lock allows you to create a unique password separate from your phone’s unlock method to access your private chats on WhatsApp. This ensures an additional layer of security and keeps your conversations confidential even if someone has access to your unlocked phone.

2. Can I hide the locked chats folder?

Yes, you have the option to hide the locked chats folder from your chat list. This means that the folder will only be discovered typing the secret code into the search bar.

3. When will Secret Code for Chat Lock be available globally?

While some users may already have access to Secret Code, WhatsApp plans to make this feature available globally in the coming months. Keep an eye out for updates and ensure you have the latest version of the app to take advantage of this enhanced privacy feature.