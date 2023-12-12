New and Improved M&M Peanut Butter Mega: Coming Soon in 2024

Summary: M&M’s, the popular chocolate candy, is set to launch a supersized version of its beloved Peanut Butter M&M’s in early 2024. The new M&M Peanut Butter Mega will offer a larger size and a higher dose of peanut butter flavor, making it a highly anticipated release among fans.

M&M’s is no stranger to innovation, and the Peanut Butter Mega is the latest addition to its lineup. This new candy aims to deliver an indulgent experience providing a significantly larger size compared to the standard M&M’s. Imagine a candy that’s about the size of a nickel – that’s the Peanut Butter Mega.

Social media is buzzing with excitement over this upcoming launch. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, eager to get their hands on more peanut butter goodness. One commenter expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “If there’s more peanut butter, I’m all in!” Another commented on the high peanut butter ratio, saying, “Shut up and take my money!”

Interestingly, this isn’t M&M’s first venture into supersized products. In the past, they introduced “ogre-sized” M&M’s tied to the “Shrek 2” movie release. The Mega version of the original milk chocolate M&M’s was later introduced, as well as a peanut variety. However, both were eventually discontinued, making the Peanut Butter Mega the largest M&M available on shelves.

While the official release date is set for 2024, some lucky shoppers have already spotted the M&M Peanut Butter Mega bags in select retailers. The candy will be available in two sizes – a 2.83-ounce sharing size and a larger 8.6-ounce sharing size. However, it’s entirely up to you whether you decide to share or not. As one Instagram user humorously remarked, “Stop calling it ‘share size’ – I don’t share with others.”

So get ready for a bigger and better peanut butter experience with the M&M Peanut Butter Mega. It’s sure to become a favorite among M&M’s enthusiasts and peanut butter lovers alike.