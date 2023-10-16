Netflix to Develop TV Show Based on Life of John F. Kennedy

Netflix has announced that they will be developing a new TV show based on the life of John F. Kennedy. Described as an American version of “The Crown,” the show will be based on Fredrik Logevall’s biography of Kennedy, titled “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956.”

Logevall’s biography spans the first thirty-nine years of JFK’s life, from his birth through his decision to run for president. It delves into his early relationships, his experiences during World War II, his ideas, his writings, and his political aspirations. The biography presents a more serious and independently-minded Kennedy than we have previously known.

This TV series will be the first in a planned two-volume series, with the second volume likely covering Kennedy’s presidency and assassination. The show will be written and produced Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for his work on “Forrest Gump.” Other executive producers include Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping from Chernin Entertainment.

No casting decisions have been announced yet, as the SAG-AFTRA strike is currently ongoing. However, more updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

