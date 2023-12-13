New Ways of Sharing and Acquiring Fertility Drugs

The rising cost of fertility treatments has led many patients to seek alternative methods of obtaining the necessary drugs. In a world where insurance coverage for fertility care is limited, individuals are turning to online communities to find and share unneeded medications.

The global fertility market is projected to reach $84 billion 2028, reflecting the growing demand for infertility treatments. However, with the high cost of procedures like in vitro fertilization and egg freezing, many patients are left with unused medications. These drugs are often prescribed in larger quantities to allow for adjustments in dosage, resulting in an excess supply for some patients.

To address this issue, individuals like Lindsay and Hollee have turned to social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, to connect with others in need of fertility drugs. Patients use hashtags and online groups to discreetly indicate their availability or need for medications. While laws prohibiting the sharing of prescription drugs exist, enforcement is generally lax for non-controlled substances like fertility drugs.

However, acquiring drugs through these channels carries risks. Drugs obtained from strangers online may have been mishandled or expired, compromising their effectiveness. The US Food and Drug Administration warns that medications acquired outside the legitimate supply chain may contain the wrong ingredients or be unsafe. Despite these concerns, patients continue to take the risk due to the significant cost savings associated with acquiring drugs through alternative means.

Some fertility groups have implemented screening measures to deter scammers and ensure the safety of their members. Identification and proof of undergoing fertility treatment are often required to participate in these groups. Nevertheless, scams and fraudulent transactions are still prevalent.

As the cost of fertility care continues to rise, these online communities provide a lifeline for many individuals seeking affordable access to necessary medications. The pharmaceutical company EMD Serono advises patients to obtain medications from licensed distributors and pharmacies and avoid using expired products.

While the sharing and acquiring of fertility drugs online may carry risks, it represents a growing trend driven the need for more accessible and affordable fertility care.