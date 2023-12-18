Women Share Fertility Drugs on Social Media to Cut Costs

Summary: As the cost of fertility care continues to rise and insurance coverage remains limited, women are turning to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Listservs, and Discord groups to exchange and sell unused fertility drugs. This trend reflects the growing problem of infertility, with about one in six people globally impacted. The global fertility market is projected to reach $84 billion 2028. In the U.S., procedures like IVF and egg freezing have seen a steady increase, with a 26% rise in 2021 alone. However, the expensive nature of these treatments, with an average round of IVF costing over $12,000, coupled with limited insurance coverage, has led women to find creative solutions to cut costs.

Lindsay, who experienced a miscarriage after in vitro fertilization, found herself with unused fertility drugs that she couldn’t bear to throw away. Recognizing their value and the financial burden many face, Lindsay turned to social media to connect with others who needed these medications. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as well as online communities like Listservs and Discord groups, became spaces for women to share their unused fertility drugs discreetly and help one another.

This trend highlights the desperate need for more affordable fertility care options and greater insurance coverage. Currently, only 43% of large U.S. employers offer IVF coverage, and most states do not require private insurers to provide fertility benefits. As a result, women are finding innovative ways to support each other and alleviate the financial strain associated with fertility treatments.

While this underground marketplace for fertility drugs may provide a temporary solution, it also raises concerns about the legalities and risks associated with obtaining medications without a prescription. Possessing or consuming drugs not prescribed to an individual is against federal law, prompting women to request anonymity when discussing their participation in drug exchanges.

Ultimately, the reliance on social media platforms to access fertility drugs reflects the urgent need for accessible and affordable fertility care for all individuals experiencing infertility. It is time for policymakers and healthcare institutions to address these challenges and provide comprehensive support to those struggling with fertility issues.