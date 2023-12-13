New Orlando Resort Offers Ultimate Family-Friendly Experience

In an exciting development for vacationers, Evermore Orlando Resort is set to open its doors in January 2023. The resort, developed Dart Interests, aims to provide a luxury and family-friendly experience for visitors to Orlando. With more than 2,000 bedrooms spread across various accommodation options, including rental homes, villas, apartments, and a hotel, guests are spoiled for choice.

Christopher Kelsey, president of Dart Interests, said, “We’ve taken the absolute best features of vacationing in a home, layered in luxury hotel-style services, and mitigated the problems of renting someone’s personal home.”

The accommodations at Evermore Orlando Resort have been designed to cater specifically to families and groups. Each unit offers all the comforts of a private home, such as washer/dryer units, fully equipped kitchens, and spacious living rooms. Outdoor gathering spaces are also available, allowing guests to enjoy the pleasant Florida weather. The resort offers a variety of options, including two- to four-bedroom villas with lagoon or golf course views, four-bedroom apartments accommodating up to 11 people, and luxury vacation homes with five to 11 bedrooms and up to 7,800 square feet of space. These homes come equipped with heated saltwater plunge pools, outdoor kitchens, and optional a la carte housekeeping services. Guests can even hire a private chef or bartender to enhance their stay.

For those who prefer a more traditional hotel experience, the Conrad Orlando hotel, located within the resort, offers 433 contemporary rooms, including suites and residential-style family suites. The hotel features private balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing guests to enjoy the surrounding views. A private pool area with a splash pad, private cabanas, and a rooftop spa are additional highlights of the hotel. Conrad Orlando also boasts three full-service restaurants and two bars, ensuring guests have a variety of dining options.

Evermore Orlando Resort prioritizes entertainment and activities for its guests. The resort offers a food hall and gourmet market with several eateries for casual dining. Those looking for a sit-down meal can enjoy the resort’s signature restaurant overlooking the lagoon and golf course. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the extensive activities program, which includes daily workout classes, a pickleball court, and a sports lawn. However, the standout attraction is the artificial lagoon at the heart of the resort. Filled with 17 million gallons of water, the lagoon offers a beach experience with imported sand and a variety of water activities, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and even a waterslide. The lagoon caters to both swimmers and sunbathers, providing a perfect escape for all guests.

Stewart Brown, the executive vice president of Dart Interests, exclaimed, “Before Evermore, visitors to Florida had to choose between the attractions or the beach. Now, with neighboring proximity to the world’s greatest theme parks and Evermore Bay, our stunning beach complex with crystal blue waters, travelers no longer have to choose.”

Reservations for Evermore Orlando Resort are now open. Prices start at $278 per night for a two-bedroom villa, $611 for a four-bedroom apartment, and $1,379 for a five-bedroom vacation home. With its combination of luxury, convenient location, and family-friendly amenities, Evermore Orlando Resort is set to become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable stay in Orlando.