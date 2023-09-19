Social Media Marketing: One Size Does Not Fit All

Summary: Social media platforms have evolved, and it’s important for brands to understand that each platform has its own unique set of rules. Despite the fact that social media has become a significant part of people’s lives, many brands still treat it as an afterthought. However, to effectively reach their target audience, brands need to specialize and optimize their content for each platform. For example, content that performs well on TikTok may not resonate as strongly on other platforms like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts. Surprisingly, YouTube Shorts are more popular than TikTok for consuming short-form content among 18-24-year-olds. Brands cannot afford to ignore platforms like Facebook, which has a significant presence among Gen Z audiences. To succeed on social media, brands should have experts who understand the nuances of each platform and are aware of the constant updates and changes. This level of expertise allows brands to create content that engages their target audience and takes advantage of platform-specific features.

Source: Shira Jeczmien, SCREENSHOT Media

Note: The original article has been modified and summarized to fit within the word limit of 250 words.