High Returns on CDs Continue to Soar in 2023

Summary: Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are offering high rates of return, with some promising an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of at least 5.90%. This surge in CD rates can be attributed to high inflation and the actions taken the Federal Reserve to control consumer prices. To take advantage of these high yields, it is important to carefully read the terms and conditions to avoid early withdrawal penalties. For those who need more liquidity, high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are viable alternatives.

The year 2023 has seen a consistent increase in CD rates, surpassing the industry average and reaching new heights. The average APY for 12-month CDs has climbed from 0.90% in November 2022 to 1.85% in November 2023, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Shorter-term CDs have also experienced significant rate increases. However, it is crucial to be aware of the fine print before opening an account.

Bankrate Washington bureau chief, Mark Hamrick, explains that the rise in CD rates can be attributed to high inflation and the efforts of financial institutions to attract depositors seeking higher yields. The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark rates to curb inflation, which has made debt obligations more costly for banks and credit unions. To offset these costs, financial institutions have made savings products more lucrative for new depositors.

When considering opening a CD account, it is important to carefully review the terms and conditions. Early withdrawal penalties can be imposed if funds are accessed before the maturity date. Individuals who anticipate needing their money before the maturity date may find high-yield savings accounts more suitable.

Hamrick suggests that those willing to commit to a longer-term CD can take advantage of the higher yields currently available. With expectations of an economic cooldown and potential rate cuts the Federal Reserve in 2024, locking in these higher yields through a longer-term CD may be beneficial.

For those who prioritize liquidity, alternative savings options such as high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are recommended. These accounts provide greater accessibility without incurring penalties.

In December 2023, several financial institutions are offering the best CD rates. It is essential to carefully review the fine print to understand any potential restrictions or limitations before opening an account. Financial Partners Credit Union is offering a top-earning CD with a 6.50% APY for their 8-month special certificate. Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union offers a 6.18% APY for their 12-month certificate, but potential members must first open a savings account and fulfill membership requirements.

Overall, the high returns on CDs in 2023 provide opportunities for savers to maximize their earnings. However, it is crucial to consider individual financial needs and review the terms and conditions of each account before making a decision.