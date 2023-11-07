The Rise of Exclusive Audio Shows: James Corden’s Deal with SiriusXM

James Corden, the former host of The Late Late Show, has recently signed a new deal with SiriusXM. While it’s not being marketed as a podcast deal, Corden’s new program, This Life of Mine with James Corden, will be a weekly celebrity chat show exclusive to SiriusXM subscribers. The show is expected to launch in early 2024 and was announced in conjunction with the debut of SiriusXM’s new app.

SiriusXM is aiming to enhance its appeal to younger audiences better integrating its satellite and podcast offerings. With flagship satellite product and Pandora losing subscribers, podcasting revenue has seen promising growth, increasing 28% despite the challenges faced the industry this year. Corden’s exclusive show on SiriusXM is a departure from the widely distributed podcast format we often see from other celebrities. However, it remains to be seen how the new app will merge SiriusXM shows with podcasts, and whether this exclusivity will entice Corden’s fans to explore the satellite radio side.

As the audio industry continues to evolve, exclusive audio shows are becoming more prevalent. Companies like Spotify and SiriusXM are investing heavily in securing exclusive content, aiming to attract listeners to their platforms. This shift highlights the increasing importance of audio shows as a valuable and profitable form of media.

