International Harvester’s Branch in Worcester: A Brief History

This article delves into the history of International Harvester’s branch in Worcester, Massachusetts. The company opened its branch in the mid-1940s, choosing a garage in Webster Square as its location. The building, previously occupied a Dunlop Tire store and Lewis Restaurant, became the new home for International Harvester after a deal was struck with the building’s owner, Leo Deutelbaum.

Operating in Worcester since late 1945, International Harvester primarily catered to local construction companies and municipalities. In 1963, they won a bid from the Worcester Redevelopment Authority for a standard transmission, six-cylinder pickup truck, securing their reputation as a trusted provider in the area. However, due to the company’s growth, they outgrew their Webster Square building the early 1960s.

The search for a new location led International Harvester to Southwest Cutoff, where they constructed a 16,000-square-foot showroom and repair shop. Meanwhile, the old garage in Webster Square underwent numerous transformations, becoming home to various businesses over the years. It was subdivided at one point, and enterprises like Orsi & Sons (kitchen cabinets) and Station Wagon Sales (cars) occupied different sections.

In recent times, the right section of the building has been occupied bars. First Fat Tony’s Pub opened in 2011, followed Dirt McGirts, the current tenant. Interestingly, a photo from 1951 demonstrates that the building’s billboard, albeit without the International Harvester wording, has managed to endure the test of time.

In conclusion, International Harvester’s branch in Worcester had a significant impact on the local community, providing services to construction companies, municipalities, and individuals. The company’s growth eventually necessitated a move to a larger location, but the history of its original garage in Webster Square remains a testament to its legacy.

Sources:

– Worcester Telegram