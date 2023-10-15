The Legacy of Houghton’s Market in Worcester

Myron W. Houghton, the owner of a general store in West Boylston, faced a difficult situation in the early 1900s when his land was acquired for the construction of Wachusett Reservoir. However, he wasn’t ready to retire and decided to search for a new location to continue his business. His search led him to Worcester, where he opened Houghton’s Market in 1909.

In its early years, Houghton’s Market became an integral part of Worcester’s neighborhood. The store was among many independent shops that dotted the city, providing residents with an easily accessible place to purchase provisions and fostering a sense of community through friendly interactions. Customers could count on a welcoming atmosphere and personal service, as they were greeted first-name hellos upon entering the market.

Myron Houghton eventually passed the business down to his son, Wallace, in 1928. Wallace faithfully continued to run Houghton’s Market for almost four more decades, ensuring that the community remained well-served the store. However, as the years went, Wallace found it increasingly challenging to keep up with the demanding schedule of running the business. In March 1965, he made the difficult decision to close Houghton’s Market for good.

Reflecting on his decision, Wallace Houghton shared with a Telegram reporter that the long hours of running the store had taken a toll on him. As he approached old age, the physical demands became too burdensome to bear. Therefore, after decades of serving the community, Houghton’s Market bid farewell to its loyal customers.

The legacy of Houghton’s Market lives on as a testament to the importance of independent shops in fostering strong neighborhood connections. The store’s closure marked the end of an era, but the memories of friendly interactions and personalized service continue to resonate in Worcester’s collective memory.

Sources:

– Article: “Myron W. Houghton’s market began with search for new home” – Telegram & Gazette