Parents Sue Snapchat Over Kids’ Fatal Drug Purchases

A group of parents whose children died from fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills purchased through Snapchat have filed lawsuits against the social media giant. The lawsuits claim that Snapchat’s platform and features facilitate drug sales, connect dealers with young customers, and provide anonymity to ensure illegal transactions can take place without fear of legal repercussions. The parents argue that Snapchat’s disappearing messages feature and lack of record-keeping make it difficult for law enforcement to track down drug dealers.

The parents are represented the Social Media Victims Law Center, and their aim is to raise awareness about the dangers of buying drugs online and hold tech companies accountable for facilitating these transactions. They argue that Snapchat has not taken sufficient precautions to prevent illegal activity on its platform and has created an “open air drug market.” However, Snapchat has filed a motion to dismiss the complaints, citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms from being held responsible for their users’ actions.

In response to Snapchat’s defense, the lead attorney for the parents argues that Section 230 only offers immunity to companies that have acted responsibly and taken steps to prevent illegal activity. The parents’ attorney claims that Snapchat has not met these criteria and that their platform perpetuates the drug crisis. One parent noted that Snap did little to prevent illegal drug sales even after she reported her son’s dealer, and it took eight months for them to take action.

However, not all parents were in agreement about suing Snapchat. One parent expressed the need to look beyond blame and examine other factors that contributed to their child’s death, including their own role as a parent. While the lawsuits seek justice and accountability from tech companies, they also aim to raise awareness about the dangers of buying counterfeit drugs online.

Source: The Guardian

Definitions: Naloxone – a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fentanyl – a potent synthetic opioid that is much stronger than morphine or heroin and is responsible for many overdose deaths.

Counterfeit pills – medications that are falsely labeled or contain the wrong active ingredients or incorrect doses. They are often made to look like legitimate prescription drugs but may contain dangerous substances like fentanyl.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – a law that shields online platforms from being held legally responsible for the actions of their users.

