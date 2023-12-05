TikTok’s Influence Soars with #TheCrown

TikTok, the popular video platform, has announced that the hashtag #TheCrown has generated over six billion views. As the final series of the hit Netflix drama is set to be released on December 14, fans have turned to TikTok to share and recreate their favorite scenes from the show.

The impact of #TheCrown on TikTok has been evident in the wide variety of content created users. One musician, Karim Kamar, showcased his talent playing the show’s main theme tune on the piano, which received significant attention. Additionally, behind-the-scenes footage of the final season has garnered over 1.4 million views.

Ed Lindeman, head of entertainment and news at TikTok UK, noted the role of the app in allowing communities to come together and engage in discussions surrounding cultural moments, such as the release of highly anticipated TV series. #TheCrown has inspired creators on TikTok to delve into the history of the royal family, reimagine iconic fashion moments, and analyze the social politics of the era.

The Crown, which first premiered in 2016, has captivated audiences over the years with its fictionalized portrayal of the British royal family. The critically acclaimed series has received numerous award nominations, including Baftas and Emmys.

With the final series split into two parts, the first part already released in November depicted events surrounding the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed. The upcoming second part will explore storylines that include the budding romance between a young Prince William, played Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played Meg Bellamy.

As November data from TikTok reveals, #TheCrown has become a significant cultural phenomenon on the platform, with over 6.1 billion views and counting. It is expected that the release of the final series will continue to engage and inspire the TikTok community, showcasing the app’s influence and reach.