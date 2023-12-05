TikTok’s Video-Viewing Milestone for #TheCrown

TikTok has reported that the hashtag #TheCrown has accumulated over six billion views on their platform. The viral sensation showcases the impact of the hit Netflix drama, with users from around the world sharing and recreating their favorite scenes from the show. The second half of the final season of The Crown is scheduled to be released on December 14th, and it will cover significant historical events, including Princess Margaret’s death and the Queen’s golden jubilee.

The influence of The Crown has extended beyond traditional content consumption, influencing the creation of short-form videos on TikTok. For instance, Karim Kamar, a musician, showcased his talent playing the show’s main theme tune on the piano, which garnered considerable attention. Additionally, behind-the-scenes footage from the final season has gained over 1.4 million views. TikTok UK’s Head of Entertainment and News, Ed Lindeman, noted that the app serves as a platform for fandoms to unite and discuss cultural milestones. Whether it’s music festivals or highly-anticipated TV shows, TikTok provides a space for communities to share and engage.

The success of #TheCrown on TikTok can be attributed to various factors, including its dedicated fanbase and the show’s enduring popularity. The series, which debuted in 2016, has received numerous accolades and nominations, including those from prestigious institutions like the BAFTAs and Emmys. This final season has been divided into two parts, providing a deep dive into the events of the 1990s and 2000s. Part one’s release on November 16th focused on Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed’s tragic demise. Meanwhile, part two will examine captivating storylines such as the blossoming romance between a young Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Crown’s impact on TikTok is an example of how entertainment can transcend traditional mediums and capture the imaginations of a global audience. As the series nears its conclusion, it is expected to continue inspiring and engaging the TikTok community in significant numbers.