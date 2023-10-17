The Cast of Lizzie Extends Run at TheaterWorks Hartford

The rock concert retelling of the American myth of Lizzie Borden, titled Lizzie, will continue its run at TheaterWorks Hartford until October 29. In addition, the production will be available for streaming on demand from October 22-29, with streaming tickets priced at $15.

Lizzie, written Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, uses a rock score to depict the story of Lizzie Borden, who was famously acquitted for the 19th-century ax murders. The show is directed Lainie Sakakura, with Erika R. Gamez serving as the music director.

The cast of Lizzie features Courtney Bassett as Emma Borden, Kim Onah as Alice Russell, Nora Schell as Bridget Sullivan, and Sydney Shepherd as Lizzie Borden. Each performer brings their own unique talent and energy to the production.

The creative team behind Lizzie includes Brian Prather for set design, Saawan Tiwari for costume design, Rob Denton for lighting design, Megan “Deets” Culley for sound design, Ashley Rae Callahan for hair and makeup design, and Camilla Tassi for projection design.

In addition to the Lizzie performance, TheaterWorks Hartford will also present a one-night-only concert Bandits on the Run on October 22. Bandits on the Run is a musical trio consisting of Sydney Shepherd, Adrian Enscoe, and Regina Strayhorn.

This extended run of Lizzie at TheaterWorks Hartford offers audiences an exciting and unique experience as they explore the haunting and controversial story of Lizzie Borden through a rock concert format.

