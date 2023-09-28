Theatrical Experiment: “Frankenstein 1930” at Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse is embracing the spooky season with its Halloween offering, “Frankenstein 1930.” Directed David Scaglione, this adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale is an audacious choice that blurs the lines between melodrama, comedy, and faithful reproduction of 1930s acting styles.

The production’s set design transports audiences to the creepy confines of a stone-walled laboratory, setting the stage for the melodramatic journey that unfolds. Doctor Frankenstein, portrayed David Vaillancourt, takes center stage with a performance that swings between moments of emotional power and camp. While Vaillancourt’s portrayal may not always be graceful, it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Charlie Spencer tackles the role of Frankenstein’s monster, rendered mute and inarticulate in this adaptation. Spencer’s physicality and fright mask are impressive, although some audience members felt that revealing the actor’s own face marred scars would have added an emotional depth to the performance.

Amidst the melodrama, Adriana Catanzarate as Elizabeth and Geraldine Defuentes as Aunt Frederica offer brief respites of realism. Their grounded performances reveal the potential for authenticity and highlight Shelley’s themes of loss, guilt, and the consequences of playing God.

Michaela Spence shines as Berta, bringing depth and humanity to the stage. Her performance crafts moments of genuine laughter that are not accidental.

The tone of “Frankenstein 1930” is a puzzle that keeps the audience guessing, with laughter erupting at seemingly unintended moments. The blocking and positioning of actors in relation to the audience are curious choices, reminiscent of proscenium dramas rather than utilizing the unique thrust stage environment.

Chemical fog, a staple in spooky fall productions, adds to the visual tone but also causes distractions when it drifts into the audience instead of the stage. This detracts from some of the play’s best moments.

The purpose of “Frankenstein 1930” leaves the audience pondering. Is it meant to be a chilling drama or a darkly humorous romp through classic horror? Regardless, it has the potential to be an unintentional comedy for all ages.

Don’t miss “Frankenstein 1930” at Long Beach Playhouse’s Mainstage Theatre until October 21st. Tickets are available at lbplayhouse.org.

Definitions:

– Melodrama: A dramatic genre characterized exaggerated emotions and sensational actions.

– Dark comedy: A comedic genre that incorporates dark or morbid elements.

– Faithful reproduction: A performance that closely replicates the original style or intent of a work.

– Blocking: The placement and movement of actors on stage.

– Thrust environment: A stage design that extends into the audience, creating multiple viewing angles.

– Proscenium drama: A theatrical performance that takes place on a stage with a proscenium arch enclosing the performance area.

– Chemical fog: Artificial smoke or fog produced for theatrical effects.

Sources:

– Source Article: Written Anthony Byrnes, 10th October 2018, lbpost.com

