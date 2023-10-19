Exploring Long Beach: Art, Music, Theater, and Indigenous Culture

This article highlights some exciting events happening in Long Beach that showcase the city’s vibrant art scene, love for music, thriving theater community, and appreciation for indigenous culture.

“Two of Us” Exhibit

The founders of Loiter Galleries, Monica Fleming and Vinny Picardi, are presenting their first joint exhibit in five years called “Two of Us.” This unique exhibit explores the theme of nature through acrylic paintings and photography, showcasing the artistic synergy between the two. The exhibit opens on October 21st at Loiter Galleries.

Musical Theatre West: “The Sound of Music”

From October 20th to November 5th, Musical Theatre West will be presenting the timeless tale of “The Sound of Music.” This production, directed Wayne Bryan and featuring two separate casts, tells the story of Maria and the Von Trapp family. Expect enchanting performances and soulful music from the talented cast. Visit musical.org for more information and to reserve your seats.

California Repertory Company: “For The Love Of; The Roller Derby Play”

California Repertory Company presents “For The Love Of; The Roller Derby Play” Gina Femia. This dramatic and touching play takes you into the world of the Brooklyn Scallywags, a roller derby team in search of a new teammate. Directed Amanda McRaven, the audience is taken on a journey of personal fulfillment, love, loss, and personal joy. The play runs from October 19th to October 28th at the Studio Theater.

“Los Guardianes del Maíz” Documentary Screening

Join the Museum of Latin American Art on October 22nd for a screening of the documentary “Los Guardianes del Maíz” (“Keepers of the Corn” in English) Gustavo Vázquez. This captivating film explores the ancient art of seed exchange among indigenous farmers in Oaxaca, Mexico, as they work to preserve traditional farming knowledge and protect native corn varieties. The screening starts at 3 p.m. and is an opportunity to learn about the cultural heritage of Oaxaca. Visit molaa.org for more information.

The art, music, theater, and indigenous culture that Long Beach offers make it a vibrant and diverse city. Whether it’s exploring unique art exhibits, enjoying live musical performances, experiencing thought-provoking theater productions, or delving into indigenous farming practices, Long Beach has something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.

