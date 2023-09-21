Emerge into the Arts: A Night of Creativity and Celebration

The Long Beach City College Art Gallery is hosting an event called “Emerge into the Arts” on Saturday, September 23rd. This event showcases the boundless creativity of LBCC student artists through an art exhibition, silent auction, and celebration of student work.

The art exhibition will feature a diverse array of artwork in various mediums, including painting, jewelry, and pottery. Notable pieces in the silent auction include Felix Quintana’s melancholy cyanotype print titled “Señora walking down Avalon in Wilmas,” Antonio Adriano Puleo’s simple-yet-evocative collage on canvas board, and a digital collage printed on aluminum with a QR code augmented reality feature.

But the auction doesn’t stop at artwork. Attendees can also bid on artistic experiences such as a private wheel throwing lesson with Gerardo Monterrubio and a studio visit with Fran Siegel. The evening will be accompanied the music of cumbia and bossa nova bands Robaflor and DJ Linda Nuves.

Food Lola’s Mexican Cuisine and drinks Auld Dubliner will be available for attendees to enjoy while they immerse themselves in the art and music. Not only will guests have a captivating night of art and entertainment, but their support will also contribute to a worthy cause. The proceeds from the event will empower emerging artists and students to flourish.

In addition to this art event, Southern California residents can also delve into the world of classical music with Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra’s performance of “The Bach Boys.” Featuring works four renowned composers of the Bach family, including Johann Sebastian Bach, this concert offers a unique opportunity to experience the music of these talented individuals.

If you’re a fan of vocal performance and vocal education, don’t miss the Music at the Point concert series with Harriet Bennish at Grace First Presbyterian Church. Harriet will present a program of music rooted in the rich Jewish tradition, showcasing her own musical journey and passion for vocal performance.

Lastly, the Museum of Latin American Art is opening a new exhibition titled “Festin de Sabores: Banquete Mexicano.” This exhibition explores the artistry and history of food, ranging from traditional still life paintings to modern interpretations that comment on the role of food in today’s society.

These events offer a wide range of artistic experiences and opportunities to engage with different art forms. Whether you’re interested in visual art, classical music, or vocal performance, there is something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.

