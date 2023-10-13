Bubs Australia Chair Supports Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Calls for Better Engagement with Chinese Australian Community

Bubs Australia chair, Katrina Rathie, has expressed her support for the Indigenous Voice to parliament campaign but has criticized the Yes campaign for its failure to effectively engage the Chinese Australian community. Rathie, along with other high-profile ethnic Chinese Australians such as celebrity chefs Adam Liaw and Kylie Kwong, believes that community engagement should have begun months ago and that the lack of Chinese Australian representation in the campaign has hindered its success.

Recent polling conducted JWS Research and published The Australian Financial Review indicates that the nationwide No vote is currently at 57%, while the Yes vote stands at 43%. However, among culturally and linguistically diverse voters, 46% intend to vote Yes, compared to 43% voting No. This suggests that a more targeted campaign in ethnic communities, such as the 1 million-strong Chinese Australian population, could have significantly boosted the Yes side’s result.

Rathie argues that the Yes campaign failed to effectively explain the concept of the Voice to the Australian public, making something simple seem complicated. She suggests that Chinese Australians are more likely to trust the voice of their community leaders than politicians and believes that community leaders speaking out in support of the Yes vote could have a positive impact.

Erin Chew, founder of the Asian Australian Alliance, echoes Rathie’s concerns about misinformation spreading on WeChat, a popular social media platform among the Chinese Australian community. Chew believes that the No campaign’s misinformation, such as claims of increased land taxes or property loss, may have scared many Chinese Australian voters who have limited English proficiency or understanding of Australian history and law.

The lack of engagement and effective use of WeChat the Yes campaign has been highlighted researchers who studied its impact on Chinese Australian voting patterns. They found that the No campaign easily dominated WeChat discussions, with posts supporting the No vote receiving thousands of reposts, likes, and comments, while pro-Yes content received little attention. This has been attributed to the Yes campaign’s failure to understand and counter the misinformation that resonates within the Chinese community.

The efforts of Rathie and other Chinese Australian supporters of the Voice to parliament are seen as a last-ditch attempt to win over the Chinese Australian community and increase the Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

Sources: The Australian Financial Review