The State of the Voice to Parliament Referendum Campaign

The Voice to Parliament referendum campaign is in its final stages, with almost a third of votes already cast through postal and pre-poll voting. The “yes” campaign is increasing its advertising and media efforts as the crucial ballot approaches.

Recent polls show that support for the “no” campaign has slowed in the closing weeks, with the “yes” campaign holding steady at around 42% nationally. Professor Simon Jackman’s polling average puts “yes” at 42.7%, with a 1.7-point margin of error.

Online advertising spending has been dominated the Yes23 campaign, which has outpaced other paid campaign groups on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The top five online advertisers are supporting the “yes” campaign, spending a total of $364,000 in the past week. In contrast, the top “no” campaign advertisers spent only $46,000. Fair Australia, supported Advance Australia, Warren Mundine’s “Not My Voice” campaign, and Nationals MP Keith Pitt are among the top advertisers for the “no” campaign.

In terms of news and social media coverage, the Voice referendum has seen an increase in volume since the commencement of pre-polling. It made up 7.3% of total coverage during the past week. Key stories that received attention on platforms like Twitter include an open letter from health organizations supporting “yes,” discussions about the uncivil nature of the debate, the start of early voting, and Garigarra Riley-Mundine publicly supporting the Voice referendum.

By analyzing media content from various platforms, it was found that the majority of coverage came from general media commentary, reflecting Australia’s polarized media landscape. Approximately 40% of the public debate supported the “yes” campaigns, while the “no” camp’s negative language accounted for less than 20% of the overall debate.

Overall, the Voice to Parliament referendum campaign is intensifying its efforts in both online advertising and media coverage as the voting deadline approaches.

Sources:

– Professor Simon Jackman’s polling average

– Meta Ad Library

– Meltwater media monitoring company