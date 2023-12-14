Suits: The Surprising Streaming Sensation of 2023

In a year filled with critically acclaimed TV shows, it may come as a surprise that the biggest streaming hit of 2023 wasn’t the highly acclaimed Succession, but rather the defunct cable drama Suits. This legal procedural, which originally aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, found new life when it arrived on Netflix in June. Since then, it has captured the attention of millions of viewers, accumulating billions of minutes watched.

There are several factors that contributed to the unexpected success of Suits on Netflix. One of the most notable is the presence of Meghan Markle in the show’s cast. Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Her connection to the Royal Family and her increasing popularity have undoubtedly piqued interest in the show. Additionally, Suits gained significant traction on social media platform TikTok, with users creating content around the series. This surge in popularity on TikTok likely helped to fuel its success on Netflix.

However, the ultimate reason behind Suits’ streaming renaissance can be attributed to its availability on Netflix. In 2023, Netflix remains the dominant player in the streaming industry with nearly 250 million subscribers. Its reputation for creating hit shows and the sheer size of its subscriber base make it a powerful platform for garnering viewership. Netflix’s homepage, particularly its Top 10 feature, holds significant value in promoting and amplifying the popularity of its titles. The Top 10 carousel, which showcases the most-watched shows and movies, has created a sense of internal word-of-mouth, driving viewers to check out the featured content.

While some streaming platforms cater to specific fan bases, Netflix caters to a diverse range of viewers who are searching for something new to watch. The Top 10 feature serves as a valuable advertising tool, attracting audiences who want to participate in what others are watching. This phenomenon, combined with Suits’ existing fan base, catapulted the show to streaming success.

The triumph of Suits on Netflix serves as further proof of the streaming giant’s dominance in the industry. With its unparalleled subscriber numbers and ability to make shows into hits, Netflix solidifies its position as the winner of the streaming wars. As streaming continues to reshape the television landscape, it’s clear that Netflix holds the key to unlocking massive viewership and generating cultural phenomena from both original and acquired titles.