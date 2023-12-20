2023: Unforgettable Moments That Shook the Internet

From bizarre makeovers to viral trends, 2023 was a year that left an indelible mark on the internet. While algorithms continue to cater to our interests, many stories and moments still manage to slip through the digital cracks. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most noteworthy events that took social media storm, but may have escaped your personal web experience.

1. The Roman Empire Revival

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? According to TikTok, the answer is at least once a day. Viral videos featuring the ancient empire inspired a hilarious “Saturday Night Live” sketch, with guest host Jason Momoa rapping about the Roman Empire invading his thoughts five times a day.

2. Girl Dinner vs. Traditional Dinners

Girl Dinner, a TikTok trend from the summer, divided opinions. Young women showcased their creatively arranged plates of cheese, bread, pickles, and more, breaking free from traditional dinner norms. While some saw it as liberating, others expressed concerns of promoting eating disorders.

3. Barney’s Unexpected Transformation

When purple dinosaur Barney received a makeover in February, fans couldn’t stop talking about it. His new teeth, brighter purple skin, and larger eyes sparked debates online. Some even joked about possible “dinoplasty” enhancements, leaving the internet abuzz with speculation.

4. The Resurgence of Joe Cool

Charles M. Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” character, Snoopy, found a new generation of fans in 2023. Young people flocked to donate blood in exchange for limited-edition Snoopy T-shirts, with The Atlantic dubbing the cartoon beagle “The Hero Gen Z Needs.”

5. Ariana DeBose’s Memorable Performance

Ariana DeBose, known for her role in the original “Hamilton” cast, stole the show at the British Academy Film Awards with her unforgettable opening number. The Broadway-style rap quickly became a meme, drawing equal parts love and hate from social media users.

6. Tube Girl Takes Over the Underground

Sabrina Bahsoon, a law school graduate, became an underground star lip-syncing in the London Underground among unsuspecting commuters. Dubbed Tube Girl, her videos amassed millions of views and inspired numerous copycats seeking their own viral moment.

7. The Margarita Abstinence Sermon

Evangelical preacher Cindy Smock attempted to promote abstinence on the Louisiana State University campus listing sexual acts supposedly performed after consuming a specific number of margaritas. Her sermon went viral, spawning the hit TikTok song “Gimme One Margarita,” which dominated the summer.

8. Vegan Perpetual Stew Experiment

Annie Rauwerda, a writer and comedian, cooked a pot of vegan stew for over a month, inspired culinary lore’s “perpetual stews.” Rauwerda brought the ever-changing stew to a Brooklyn playground, allowing others to add their own ingredients, resulting in a unique taste every week.

9. McDonald’s Grimace Shake

McDonald’s introduced the Grimace Shake in honor of its iconic purple character. TikTok creators caught onto the trend, pretending to give positive reviews before hilariously “dying” in a pool of purple goo. McDonald’s embraced the free advertising, unperturbed the playful videos.

10. Keith Lee’s Impact on Atlanta’s Food Scene

Keith Lee, a food critic with millions of TikTok followers, left a lasting impact on Atlanta’s dining culture. Lee called out restaurants that charged extra for basic condiments like butter, syrup, and hot sauce, gaining significant influence over the city’s food scene. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution even declared, “Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d.”

In 2023, the internet witnessed a plethora of unforgettable moments that captivated social media users worldwide. From ancient empires to lip-sync stars, these events defined the year, showcasing both the lighthearted and thought-provoking aspects of our digital age.