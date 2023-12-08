New title:

The Impact of Social Media’s Contradictions on Global Consciousness

Summary:

The year 2023 has brought to light the stark contradictions of social media, exposing its ability to simultaneously showcase cute baby animals and harrowing images of war and suffering. Instagram, as one of the leading platforms, has recently faced criticism for its failure to address the sensitive content it presents to users. The random and unpredictable nature of social media, designed to keep users engaged, has taken a dark turn as graphic images of dead and dying children appear alongside mundane posts. This article delves into the ethical and moral implications of this disturbing phenomenon, calling for a more thoughtful and responsible approach to social media consumption.

Social media platforms like Instagram pride themselves on their ability to keep users hooked, offering a seemingly endless scroll of content. However, this year has revealed the grotesque effects of this addictive design. Minds that were once focused on cute animal videos and lifestyle advertisements are now confronted the brutal reality of war and suffering. The author describes their own experience of stumbling upon a video showing two men tenderly handling a deceased child in Gaza. The child’s sweatshirt, adorned with beloved cartoon characters, serves as a jarring reminder of the innocence lost.

Instagram attempts to address this issue flagging such sensitive content, hiding it behind a gray digital sleeve. However, the author questions the intentions behind this action. Is it to protect users from the upsetting nature of these images, or is it an attempt to shield the platform’s image and maintain consumer engagement? The inclusion of disturbing imagery within the highlight reel of personal lives blurs the line between entertainment and tragedy.

The impact of social media extends beyond personal discomfort. The article highlights how images of death and suffering have become a form of currency in the modern age. Governments and entities in conflict carefully curate and release graphic footage to shape narratives. These images, once confined to private screenings, now infiltrate the feeds of unsuspecting users, leaving them feeling unsettled and conflicted.

The author also draws attention to the privilege that comes with consuming these images from a safe and prosperous environment. As an American mother, the author becomes acutely aware of her role in perpetuating the suffering in places like Gaza through her country’s financial support of oppressive actions. The innocence of her own children serves as a stark contrast to the children affected war, leaving the author grappling with guilt.

Overall, this article brings attention to the need for a change in the way social media platforms handle sensitive content. It urges users to become more conscious of the impact their consumption has on global conflicts and calls for a shift towards greater accountability and ethical considerations in the realm of social media.