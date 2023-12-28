Celebrity Breakups of 2023: A Timeline of Hollywood’s Romances

The world of Hollywood is no stranger to heartbreak, and 2023 has been no exception. Here’s a look at some of the high-profile celebrity breakups that have made headlines this year:

In March, actress Reese Witherspoon and Hollywood agent Jim Toth announced their decision to end their 12-year marriage. The couple, who share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee, issued a heartfelt statement expressing their “care and consideration” in coming to this difficult choice.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits in April after six years of dating. Sources close to the couple describe the separation as amicable, with Taylor reportedly finding new love with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Reality TV star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, a real estate agent, also decided to part ways in May after 27 years of marriage. The couple, who share three daughters, reportedly maintained a friendly relationship throughout their separation.

Actor Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in “The Bear,” and his wife Addison Timlin announced their split just four months after White’s Golden Globe win. The couple shares two young daughters, Ezer and Dolores.

Kevin Costner’s divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, continued to make headlines for months after she filed for divorce. The couple, who have three children, eventually settled in September, and Costner has since been linked to singer-songwriter Jewel.

In July, “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirmed their divorce after seven years of marriage. Sources close to the couple stated that they had been growing apart and living separate lives.

Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, announced their split after six years of marriage in July. The couple faced difficulties when it came to sharing custody of their beloved pet, Lola.

“The Equalizer” star Chris Noth ended his marriage to Canadian model Tara Wilson in August, two years after being rocked sexual assault accusations. Noth publicly admitted to straying in his marriage shortly before the split.

Actress Natalie Portman and her French dancer husband Benjamin Millepied also parted ways in August amid rumors of infidelity. The couple, who have two children together, reportedly reached a divorce settlement.

The list goes on, with celebrity couples such as Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, and Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson also calling it quits this year.

While the reasons for these celebrity breakups may vary, one thing remains clear: even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, love sometimes fades and relationships come to an end.