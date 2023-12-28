Celebrity Breakups and Divorces: A Timeline of Hollywood Splits

Summary: This article provides a timeline of recent celebrity breakups and divorces in Hollywood. While the heart wants what it wants, relationships in Tinseltown don’t always last. From long-term marriages to shorter-term relationships, here’s a glimpse into the love lives of some famous faces.

March: After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their decision to divorce. They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee. Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe.

April: Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn split after a six-year relationship. The breakup was reportedly amicable, and Taylor has moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.

May: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, separated after 27 years of marriage. They have three daughters together. Actor Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in The Bear, split from his actress wife, Addison Timlin. They have two daughters.

June: Kevin Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. The divorce proceeded with notable child support demands from Baumgartner. Costner has seemingly moved on with singer-songwriter Jewel.

July: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce after seven years of marriage. Billy Porter and Adam Smith also split after six years. There were custody disputes over their pet dog.

August: Chris Noth, known for The Equalizer, ended his marriage with Canadian model Tara Wilson. Natalie Portman divorced her French dancer husband after 11 years, following a cheating scandal.

September: Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes ended their 13-month marriage but remain good friends. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also parted ways. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

October: Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage. They will share custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

In the whirlwind of Hollywood relationships, love and heartbreak often go hand in hand. These celebrity breakups remind us that even famous faces experience the ups and downs of love, just like the rest of us.