Microsoft Ends Support for Windows Mixed Reality

Microsoft has made the decision to discontinue support for the Windows Mixed Reality platform, including the WMR headsets Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. While these headsets offered affordability and ease of use with their inside-out tracking feature, their tracking performance and manufacturing quality left much to be desired. Additionally, Microsoft did not invest enough in developing dedicated content for the platform, leading to its lack of popularity. The company has announced that Windows Mixed Reality will be removed in a future release of Windows, with complete discontinuation of support for consumers and commercial customers November 2026 and November 2027, respectively. Existing WMR users can continue to use their devices as long as they do not upgrade to a version of Windows without the software. This development is disappointing as the platform had the potential to revolutionize the VR market but failed to gain traction.

Meta Teases Advanced AR Prototype for 2024

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has plans to unveil an impressive prototype for AR glasses in 2024. Andrew Bosworth, the CTO of Meta, stated that this prototype may be the most advanced piece of technology in the realm of consumer electronics. While previous rumors point to lightweight AR glasses with a wide field of view and high brightness, the specifics of the prototype remain a mystery. It is important to note that this advanced device will not be available for sale due to its high cost. Instead, it will serve as a showcase of Meta’s future products.

Kura Receives Innovation Award for AR Integration at CES

Kura, a startup known for its ambitious promises of lightweight AR glasses with a wide field of view and high resolution, has announced that it has won an Innovation Award at CES. The award recognizes Kura’s integration of AR with AI technologies. The company is also developing an AI platform that combines visual, voice, motion, and gesture inputs to enhance users’ workflow and activities. While skeptics have questioned the feasibility of Kura’s claims, the startup assures that it has provided demos to hundreds of users and professionals. The futuristic nature of Kura’s AR glasses and their integration with AI make them an intriguing prospect for the future of augmented reality technology.