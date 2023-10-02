Meta Launches Quest 3: A Breakdown of the Key Features

Summary:

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently held its Meta Connect event where it unveiled the highly anticipated Quest 3 VR headset. While the event focused more on AI services than the new headset, the Quest 3 still stole the show for VR enthusiasts. The specifications of the device include a resolution of 2064 x 2208 per eye, LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor. Reviews from various publications have highlighted the Quest 3’s standout feature, the XR2 Gen2 chipset, which provides improved GPU power and enhances the visual quality of games. The device also comes with the Touch Plus controllers, which offer better tracking performance and the potential for future full-body tracking capabilities. Additionally, Meta touted the Quest 3 as the first consumer mixed reality headset, although opinions are divided on its practical use. Preorders for the Quest 3 are already open, with shipping set to begin on October 10th.

More Information:

