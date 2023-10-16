The Worst of Evil Season 1: A South Korean Crime Drama Now Streaming on Hulu

The Worst of Evil Season 1 is a gripping South Korean crime drama series set in the 1990s. The story revolves around Park Jun-mo, a dedicated police officer who embarks on a dangerous undercover mission to infiltrate a massive criminal organization involved in the illegal drug trade spanning Korea, China, and Japan. To complicate matters further, his wife, Yoo Ji-yeon, is also a narcotics officer and becomes entangled in the investigation.

The main cast of The Worst of Evil Season 1 includes Ji Chang-wook as Park Jun-mo, Wi Ha-joon as Kang Gi-beom, and Im Se-mi as Yoo Ji-yeon. Other notable cast members include Lee Shin-ki, Bibi, Woo Kang-min, and Keum Kwang-san. Together, they bring the intense and suspenseful narrative to life.

For those interested in watching The Worst of Evil Season 1, the series is available for streaming on Hulu. Hulu is an American subscription video-on-demand service that offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies. It is majority-owned The Walt Disney Company, with a minority stake held Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

To watch The Worst of Evil Season 1 on Hulu, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial”

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the more affordable option, providing access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library with commercials. On the other hand, Hulu (No Ads) offers a premium experience without any interruptions. Additionally, Hulu offers various bundles, including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with access to numerous live TV channels.

The Worst of Evil Season 1 is a thrilling journey through the criminal underworld of the 1990s. Set against the backdrop of Korea, China, and Japan, this series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful plot and excellent performances. Don’t miss out on this exciting crime drama now available for streaming on Hulu.

