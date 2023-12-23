Loch Lomond 18 Year Old Crowned Best Whisky of 2024

Loch Lomond, a renowned distillery situated near its namesake Loch Lomond in the Highlands, has been crowned the best whisky of 2024 The Whisky Exchange. This prestigious award is highly anticipated each year, and Loch Lomond 18 Year Old has emerged as the champion.

What sets Loch Lomond apart is the versatility of its distillery. Producing a staggering 23 million liters of whisky annually, it is a true workhorse in the industry. The majority of its production comprises lighter grain whisky from column stills. However, the unique aspect lies in the creation of the 3 million liters of malt whisky, which is crafted using a combination of pot and hybrid stills.

The ability to finely control the body and flavor profile of their distillates sets Loch Lomond apart from its competitors. With its array of stills, including the distinctive pot/column hybrid stills, the craftsmen at Loch Lomond have the freedom to experiment and create exceptional whiskies.

The Loch Lomond 18 Year Old, which is non-chill filtered and bottled at 92 proof, showcases the benefits of this meticulous craft. It offers a delightful full-bodied experience with notes of honey, orchard fruit, and a hint of tobacco leaf—making it an irresistible choice for single malt connoisseurs.

Master distiller Michael Henry expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It’s a real honor to be presented with this award from The Whisky Exchange, especially knowing that the judging panel was made up of some of the whisky industry’s finest ambassadors.”

This award is the cherry on top of an already successful year for Loch Lomond Whiskies. In addition to the prestigious accolade, the distillery also earned multiple medals at the renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The fact that Loch Lomond 18 Year Old triumphed over other strong contenders, such as Glenglassaugh Sandend and Glenallachie’s 15 Year Old flagship expression, showcases its exceptional quality. Moreover, all of the top whiskies on the list are priced affordably under $100, proving that you can indulge in a remarkable aged single malt scotch without breaking the bank.

Loch Lomond’s victory marks another milestone in its storied history, solidifying its reputation as a producer of outstanding whiskies that captivate enthusiasts worldwide.