The Tensions of Power Dynamics in Relationships and the Gender Pay Gap

In the Netflix thriller Fair Play, a promotion and raise for Emily, a young analyst, puts her relationship with Luke, her colleague and lover, in jeopardy. The film examines the fraught nature of power dynamics and gender roles in relationships, shedding light on the tensions that still exist between men and women despite progress made in closing the gender pay gap.

Director Chloe Domont drew inspiration from her own experiences navigating power dynamics while dating. She noticed that her success sometimes challenged her partners’ self-worth, leading to feelings of resentment and insecurity. These dynamics are portrayed in Fair Play, serving as a reminder that deep-rooted beliefs and hangups around gender roles are slow to fade away.

Although the gender pay gap has narrowed over the years, women still earn 84 cents for every dollar earned men. The reasons for this gap’s persistence are multifaceted. Occupations predominantly held women, such as those in healthcare, contribute to the narrowing of the gender pay gap. Additionally, women are having children later, reducing the impact of career interruptions on their lifetime earnings.

Some individuals have found ways to navigate earning disparities in their relationships. Stephanie Danler, author of Sweetbitter, suggests that ambitious women often seek partners who can nurture their ambition, creating a sense of balance. For example, Danler’s landscape architect husband took a break from work to care for their children. However, these arrangements can still present challenges and juggling responsibilities can be difficult.

The article also highlights the experiences of individuals in relationships where the woman earns more than the man. Some couples split expenses equally, while others deal with discomfort or judgment from family members regarding the wage disparity. Therapists Sue Marriott and Ann Kelley emphasize that even when both partners desire equity, it can still feel unsettling and off-putting to both parties when power dynamics shift.

Overall, Fair Play and the discussions around these power dynamics in relationships shed light on the ongoing challenges and complexities of closing the gender pay gap and navigating gender roles in contemporary society.

Sources:

– Source 1: (source article)

– Source 2: ZipRecruiter Chief Economist Julia Pollak

– Source 3: Stephanie Danler, author of Sweetbitter

– Source 4: Therapists and authors Sue Marriott and Ann Kelley