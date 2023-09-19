3 Reasons to Watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Netflix

The Wolf of Wall Street, directed Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has earned its place as one of the most popular movies on Netflix. While there are plenty of weird and obscure films on the streaming platform, The Wolf of Wall Street stands out as a terrific choice for movie enthusiasts. Here are three reasons why you should watch this film on Netflix this month.

Firstly, The Wolf of Wall Street showcases the breakout performance of Margot Robbie. Before she became a box office draw in movies like Barbie and Suicide Squad, Robbie captivated audiences with her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia – Jordan Belfort’s mistress and second wife. Robbie’s performance as Naomi allowed her to display her talents as a versatile and captivating actress. Her portrayal is both funny and dramatic, marking the beginning of a successful career filled with prominent roles.

Secondly, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as Jordan Belfort, a morally questionable character. While DiCaprio has been nominated for Best Actor multiple times, his portrayal in The Wolf of Wall Street truly shines. He captures the audience’s attention and even wins over their loyalty, despite Belfort’s reprehensible actions. DiCaprio’s talent for selling and his ability to embody Belfort’s amorality and sleaze make his performance stand out.

Lastly, The Wolf of Wall Street offers a different kind of crime epic. Unlike Scorsese’s previous films like Goodfellas and Casino, which showcased criminal lifestyles while exploring their consequences, this film embraces a darker sense of humor. It allows the viewers to vicariously celebrate the debauched lifestyle of Belfort and his cohorts as they indulge in drugs, alcohol, and women. This unique approach, coupled with Scorsese’s masterful direction, makes The Wolf of Wall Street a genuine classic.

In conclusion, The Wolf of Wall Street is a must-watch movie on Netflix for several reasons. Margot Robbie’s breakout performance, Leonardo DiCaprio’s captivating portrayal of a morally ambiguous character, and the film’s unique take on crime epics all contribute to its popularity. Sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in this captivating and hilarious film.

