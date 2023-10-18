The Washington Wizards Rank Last in Fan Support During the 2022 NBA Offseason

According to a recent article on Betway, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics had the most supportive fans during the 2022 NBA offseason. However, the Washington Wizards ranked last in terms of fan support and were the only team to experience a decrease in social media support.

The article showcases a ranking of NBA teams based on various metrics, including the total number of fan posts during the offseason, Google searches related to the team, online fanbase growth percentage, and a support score.

The Golden State Warriors secured the top spot with 625,366 fan posts, 42,396,000 Google searches, a 29.60% online fanbase growth, and a support score of 98.54. The Boston Celtics followed closely behind, with 631,885 fan posts, 34,340,000 Google searches, a 17.82% online fanbase growth, and a support score of 79.82.

In contrast, the Washington Wizards struggled in terms of fan support. They had the lowest number of fan posts during the offseason and experienced a decline in social media support. Unfortunately, the exact numbers for the Wizards were not provided in the article.

While the ranking reflects the fan support during the offseason, it is worth noting that the data is not yet available for the current offseason as training camp has just begun.

Although the reasons for the lack of fan support for the Washington Wizards are not specified in the article, it is worth considering factors such as team performance, player transfers, and overall engagement with fans. The offseason can be a crucial time for teams to build excitement and generate support for the upcoming season.

