Doug Cockle to Reprise Role as Geralt in Witcher Animated Film for Netflix

Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video games, is set to reprise his iconic role in an upcoming animated film for Netflix called Sirens of the Deep. In an interview with IGN, Cockle expressed his surprise at being offered the role and discussed the challenges of bringing Geralt to the silver screen.

Cockle admitted that he was initially not expecting to be asked to voice Geralt in the animated film, considering his limited association with Netflix. However, he gladly accepted the opportunity and felt comfortable taking on the role since he was asked to perform Geralt as he had done previously.

While Cockle is accustomed to the vast branching storylines of The Witcher video game series, recording a linear story for the animated film presented a new experience for him. One aspect that proved particularly challenging was speaking like a mermaid, as the Merfolk in the film have a sing-songy lilt to their voice, which contrasts with Geralt’s gruff and monotone delivery.

Struggling to find the right balance between the two styles of speaking, Cockle laughed about his attempts to master the mer-speak. Despite his efforts, he found it difficult to meet the director’s expectations, noting the contrast between the sing-songy quality the film required and Geralt’s usual delivery.

Sirens of the Deep, based on the Witcher short story “A Little Sacrifice,” has been a highly anticipated project and was announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week in 2023. The film will feature the familiar cast of the Netflix show, including Anya Chalortra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Christina Wren will join the cast as the character Essi Daven, making her first appearance beyond the original Witcher books.

The official synopsis of Sirens of the Deep reveals that Geralt will be investigating a series of attacks in a seaside village and find himself caught in a long-standing conflict between humans and merpeople. He will rely on both old and new friends to solve the mystery and prevent the two kingdoms from descending into all-out war.

With Cockle returning to voice Geralt, fans can look forward to experiencing the beloved character in a new animated format on Netflix.