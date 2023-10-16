The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Delayed: What to Expect

Bad news for fans of “The Witcher” series on Netflix – the highly anticipated fourth season of the show will not be arriving on the streaming platform this year.

Since its debut in December 2019, “The Witcher” has become a seasonal treat for viewers, with each season releasing around the Christmas holiday. However, this year will be different as Netflix has decided to delay the release of Season 4.

Instead of a December release, Season 3 of “The Witcher” was split and aired in June and July 2023. This decision has left fans disappointed as they will have to wait even longer for new episodes.

The reason for the delay is the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have resulted in production delays for many TV shows, including “The Witcher.” Filming for Season 4 was originally scheduled to begin in September 2023 and run through May 2024, but those plans have been disrupted.

At this point, there is no confirmed timeline for when filming will begin, but insiders suggest that early 2024 is a likely start date for production. Given that filming typically takes around nine months, it is safe to say that Season 4 will not premiere until 2025.

The extensive post-production work required for the show, including special effects, further supports the idea that a late 2024 release is unlikely. Fans may have to wait until the summer months of 2025 to see the return of “The Witcher.”

While it may be disappointing to have to wait longer for new episodes, the delay is not entirely unexpected. Netflix has never released two seasons of “The Witcher” in one year, so a year without new episodes is not surprising.

Despite the delay, fans can still look forward to the future of “The Witcher” franchise. Season 4 is in development, and it seems that the wait will be worth it for the continuation of Geralt of Rivia’s story.

Sources: The Witcher News, Redanian Intelligence