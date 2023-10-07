Where to Watch The Witcher Season 1 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering where to watch The Witcher Season 1 online, you’re in luck. The fantasy drama series, based on the book series Andrzej Sapkowski, is available for streaming on Netflix. Created Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show follows three main characters: Geralt of Rivia, Ciri of Cintra, and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The first season explores the individual journeys of these characters before eventually coming together to form a single timeline. The main cast includes Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Ciri.

To watch The Witcher Season 1 on Netflix, you can sign up through the Netflix app or their website. Netflix offers various payment plans to choose from. The Standard with Ads Plan costs $6.99 per month and provides access to most movies and TV shows on Netflix, although it may have ads. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, which costs $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free experience and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, it provides the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, offers the same benefits as the Standard Plan but allows for streaming on four supported devices, with content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices, and they have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household.

The Witcher Season 1 synopsis is as follows:

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Keep in mind that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– The Witcher Season 1, Netflix

– The Witcher Season 1, IMDb