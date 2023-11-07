A New Witcher Multiplayer Game Set in a Slavic Open World is in Development

CD Projekt RED, known for their highly acclaimed RPG franchise The Witcher, announced in October 2022 that they have multiple new games in the works, including a new Witcher trilogy and a multiplayer title set in the Witcher universe. While details about the multiplayer game have been scarce, a recent job listing revealed some exciting information.

The game, codenamed Project Sirius, will be an open-world multiplayer experience developed in collaboration with The Molasses Flood, the studio behind The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow. According to the job listing, the multiplayer game will take place in a “Slavic open world,” providing players with a rich and immersive environment.

The listing specifically calls for a senior or principal level designer who can create gameplay-rich and story-dense spaces that support a wide range of gameplay systems. The applicant will also contribute to the world-building of The Witcher’s Slavic open world, ensuring that the spaces tell the story of this unique setting.

While there is no official release date for the Witcher multiplayer game, it is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Given the scale of the project and the complexity of developing a multiplayer experience, it is likely that the game will be released in a couple of years at the earliest.

Fans of The Witcher series have had mixed reactions to the idea of a multiplayer game set in this beloved universe. Some are excited about exploring the world alongside friends, while others are concerned about how it will affect the narrative and immersion that the franchise is known for.

Regardless of opinions, it is clear that CD Projekt RED is committed to expanding the Witcher universe and providing fans with new and diverse experiences. The upcoming multiplayer game aims to give players the opportunity to explore the Slavic open world in a way that hasn’t been done before, immersing them in the rich lore and gameplay of The Witcher.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Witcher multiplayer game a direct sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

A: The multiplayer game is a standalone experience set in the Witcher universe and is not a direct sequel to The Witcher 3.

Q: Will the game feature cooperative gameplay?

A: Based on previous job listings, it is likely that the multiplayer game will feature both cooperative and player versus environment (PvE) elements.

Q: Who is developing the Witcher multiplayer game?

A: The game is being developed The Molasses Flood in collaboration with CD Projekt RED, the original creators of The Witcher franchise.

Q: When will the Witcher multiplayer game be released?

A: There is no official release date yet, but it is expected to be a couple of years away.

Q: Which platforms will the game be released on?

A: The game will likely be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.