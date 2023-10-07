Is The Witcher Coming to an End? Rumors Suggest Netflix’s Hit Show Might Be Canceled

Rumors are swirling that Netflix’s popular fantasy series, The Witcher, may be coming to an end. While there has been no official confirmation from Netflix, reports from Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source for news on fantasy series, suggest that the already renewed fifth season could be the show’s final one.

It wouldn’t be surprising if this rumor turned out to be true, as Netflix has a history of ending shows after five or six seasons. Stranger Things and You are both set to wrap up with their upcoming fifth seasons, and Disenchantment was recently canceled after five seasons. Ending The Witcher with season 5 would follow this pattern and provide a natural conclusion to the story.

The Witcher fans can take solace in the fact that there are still at least two more seasons in the pipeline. The show’s casting director, Sophie Holland, revealed in an interview in May that Netflix was gearing up to start filming season 4, with a short gap before diving right into season 5. However, due to the ongoing strikes, filming has not yet begun, and production might not start until 2024. This could potentially lead to a 2025 premiere for season 4, followed the swift production of season 5 to avoid a long gap between seasons.

A significant factor contributing to the speculation about the show’s conclusion is the dwindling source material. The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, which consists of eight books in total. The first three seasons have already covered material from the first five books, leaving just two books, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, for the remaining seasons to adapt. Season of Storms, the final book, delves back into the events of the first book and may not be included in the show.

Considering the limited source material and the rumors of its potential end, it appears that The Witcher’s time may be drawing to a close. Fans will have to wait for official confirmation from Netflix to know for sure.

Sources:

– Redanian Intelligence

– Deadline

Definitions:

– Andrzej Sapkowski: The author of The Witcher book series on which the Netflix show is based.

– Source material: The original content or material on which a movie or TV show is based. In this case, the source material refers to the book series Andrzej Sapkowski.

– Strike: A work stoppage initiated a group of workers, typically to demand better wages, working conditions, or other benefits. In this case, the strikes refer to the labor disputes involving the studios and the actors’ unions.