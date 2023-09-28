How to Watch The Witcher: Blood Origin Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin online, we’ve got you covered. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a limited series set in the same universe as the original show, but takes place thousands of years before. It follows a group of elves and dwarves who come together to fight against a powerful force.

The series is available to stream on Netflix. It premiered on December 25, 2022, and consists of four episodes. The Witcher: Blood Origin serves as a prequel to The Witcher series, delving into the origins of “the witchers” and the creation of their world through an event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The cast includes talented actors such as Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins-Levy, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, and Amy Murry. Declan de Barra is the creator of this action-packed prequel series.

To watch The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Here are the steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Select your desired payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows streaming in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows downloading on two devices, with an option to add an extra member outside of your household. The Premium Plan offers the same features but is available for up to four supported devices at a time, with content in Ultra HD. It also allows downloading on up to six devices and the option to add two additional members outside of your household. Netflix’s spatial audio is supported as well.

The synopsis of The Witcher: Blood Origin is as follows: “More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned here are subject to change. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

