The Witcher Author Reflects on Netflix Series in New Interview

Author Andrzej Sapkowski, renowned for his popular book series The Witcher, recently shared his thoughts on the Netflix adaptation in a candid interview. During his appearance at Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski spoke about his visit to the set and whether he provided any feedback.

While acknowledging the impressive set design, the author humorously confessed that his ideas were not always received. “Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listen to me. They never listen to me,” Sapkowski laughed, tongue-in-cheek. However, he acknowledged that it was a common occurrence in the entertainment industry, jokingly referring to himself as “nobody.”

With six volumes already published and another on the way next year, Sapkowski’s novels serve as the primary inspiration for the Netflix live-action series. The television adaptation, created Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, features talented actors such as Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. Notably, Henry Cavill portrayed the lead character Geralt of Rivia in the initial seasons but will be succeeded Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming season four.

In the interview, Sapkowski also discussed his perspective on seeing his literary works adapted for the screen. Describing it as a strange experience, he admitted, “Every adaptation that I saw was strange for me.” As a writer, he explained that he was not accustomed to thinking in visual terms when crafting his stories. However, he did appreciate the varying interpretations, sometimes finding the visual portrayal intriguing and sympathetic.

While production for The Witcher season four has commenced, the exact filming schedule remains undisclosed. In the meantime, Netflix has exciting plans for fans—a spin-off anime film titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. This animated adventure will feature Doug Cockle, known for his portrayal of Geralt in the game adaptation.

