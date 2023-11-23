‘The Witcher’ Author Andrzej Sapkowski Expresses Disappointment with Netflix Adaptation

In a surprising turn of events, Andrzej Sapkowski, renowned author of ‘The Witcher’ novels, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the live-action adaptation of his works on Netflix. The series, which has experienced its fair share of controversies since its inception, has now faced criticism from the very creator of the rich and fantastical world it portrays.

During an interview at the Vienna Comic-Con, Sapkowski delved into his grievances against Netflix, revealing his disappointment with their treatment of his ideas and their lack of receptiveness towards his input. “Maybe, I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me. But it’s normal,” the author lamented.

Sapkowski went on to depict an encounter with an anonymous Netflix executive, mimicking their dismissive attitude with contemptuous hand movements. “Who’s this? It’s a writer, it’s nobody,” he mocked, illustrating the company’s alleged disregard for his authority and creative vision.

Ironically, despite his reservations, Sapkowski did acknowledge the impressive level of production and attention to detail exhibited the series. The author expressed genuine awe at the sets and overall execution of the show, suggesting that while the aesthetics may be commendable, the departure from his original work has left him feeling unheard and slighted.

Nevertheless, despite the setbacks and controversies that have plagued ‘The Witcher’ adaptation, Netflix remains committed to the series. Plans for a fourth and fifth season are already in motion, with Liam Hemsworth set to take on the mantle of Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill’s departure. Additionally, an animated film entitled ‘Sirens of the Deep’ is currently in the works, adding further depth to the expanding ‘Witcher’ universe.

