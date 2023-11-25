Andrzej Sapkowski’s Unique Perspective on the Adaptation of his Work in Hollywood

Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, known for his fantasy novels that inspired the popular Netflix series “The Witcher,” has shared his experience visiting the show’s set during production. In an interview with the YouTube channel Cerealkillerz at Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski revealed that he had offered some input for the series but none of his ideas were utilized.

While the set impressed him with its grandeur, Sapkowski humorously stated, “I gave them some ideas but they never listened to me. It’s normal. ‘Who’s this? It’s a writer. It’s nobody.'” This experience of not having his creative contributions acknowledged was not entirely new for the author. He described the various adaptations of his work, including the immensely successful video game series CD Projekt Red, as “strange” to witness.

Sapkowski explained that his writing process solely relies on letters and words, as he does not visualize the scenes pictorially. Seeing how others visualize his stories is intriguing for him, often yielding pleasant surprises. However, he also noted that occasionally the interpretations do not align with his own, but he chose not to elaborate further on those instances.

Since the publication of the original “The Witcher” novel in 1990, Sapkowski has released eight more novels set in the same fantasy universe. Currently, the author is working on the tenth entry in the series.

In other news, Netflix is preparing for the fourth season of “The Witcher,” but it will miss the presence of Henry Cavill, who portrayed the show’s protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. Cavill announced his departure from the series before the Season 3 premiere, and his role is set to be taken over Liam Hemsworth.

