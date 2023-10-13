Public Service Broadcasters ARD and ZDF Launch Joint Streaming Network

German public service broadcasters ARD and ZDF have launched a new joint “streaming network” to make it easier for German users to access and navigate German content. Under this unique cooperation, each broadcaster’s content is available in the other broadcaster’s streaming library. Users searching for content on either service will see recommendations from both services through a shared recommendation engine. ARD and ZDF also plan to develop further joint efforts, including a shared login system and streaming player technology. The backend technology has been designed to accommodate similar pooling of content across Europe.

Google Vows to Fight Breakup of Ad Business

Google has warned the European Union that it will fight legislative attempts to break up its ad business. In a letter to EU watchdogs, Google expressed its intention to refuse to sell its ad tech arm, which the Executive Vice President of the European Commission considers the only viable solution to restore competition. This opposition may result in years of legal issues with EU regulators who accused Google of favoring its own ad exchange program. The company has a central role in the ad tech supply chain.

Publicis Raises Guidance After Strong Q3

French agency group Publicis Groupe reported strong financial results, with 5.3 percent organic growth in Q3. Publicis now expects full-year growth between 5.5-6 percent, higher than its previous guidance. While other major agency groups experienced difficulties due to a pullback in tech spending, Publicis consistently reported growth each quarter. The agency attributes its success to new business wins over the past year and a revenue mix that makes it more resistant to wider macroeconomic troubles. Publicis also plans to prioritize bringing staff back into the office and accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence in its operations.

ISBA’s Origin Tests Adding ACR Data into Cross-Media Measurement Solution

ISBA’s Origin initiative is conducting proof of concept trials that incorporate automatic content recognition (ACR) data from Samba TV into its cross-media measurement solution. This integration aims to provide more granular measurement and allows for future possibilities in outcome measurement.

Scope3 Raises $20 Million in Funds from Google Investors

Emissions data business Scope3 has raised $20 million in a funding round led GV, the venture capital investment arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet. The funds will be used to expand Scope3’s global team, enhance data and measurement capabilities, and further develop their collaborative sustainability platform.

CMA Approves Microsoft and Activision (and Ubisoft) Deal

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, with the condition that cloud gaming rights are divested to Ubisoft. This ensures competition in the cloud gaming market and consumer access to Activision games.

Paramount Enlists iSpot.tv as Currency for National Campaigns

Paramount has partnered with TV measurement provider iSpot.tv to transact national TV ad campaigns using iSpot’s currency. This collaboration allows for greater choice in campaign activation and evaluation across Paramount’s media and streaming properties in the US.

Google Ads Introduces First-Party Data Manager

Google has introduced Google Ads Data Manager, which centralizes controls for first-party data in preparation for the phasing out of third-party cookies in Chrome. Advertisers can use this tool to apply discrete data for measuring conversions or reaching relevant audiences. The feature will be available in Google Ads in early 2024.

IAB Releases Retail Media Definitions

IAB Europe has released pan-European definitions for retail media advertising. Retail media refers to the digital advertising space, retail data assets, and in-store opportunities provided retailers or marketplaces for executing ad campaigns. On-site retail media includes advertising on retailer websites, apps, and online consumer shopping marketplaces. Off-site retail media refers to advertising placed outside of the retailer’s own digital properties.

